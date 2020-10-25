Spain PM works on new state of emergency to curb outbreak

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has called a Cabinet meeting to prepare a new state of emergency to stem surging coronavirus infections, a move that could impose curfews and other restrictions across the country. Sánchez’s government said Saturday night that a majority of Spain’s regional leaders have agreed to a new state of emergency and the meeting Sunday was to study its terms. Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has said health officials are studying how to apply nightly curfews, perhaps like the 9 p.m. ones already in place in France’s major cities. Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases, but authorities say the true figure could be much higher.