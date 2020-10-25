No arms, no issue for Pakistan snooker player Mohammad Ikram

SAMUNDRI, Pakistan (AP) — Mohammad Ikram was born without arms and lives in a dusty rural town in Pakistan. He hasn’t let anything stop him fulfilling his dream of becoming a snooker player. The 32-year-old Ikram has devised his own unique style. He uses his chin to hit the cue ball so he doesn’t need a cue stick. Ikram first noticed the game when he saw other kids playing snooker near his home. He says, “People didn’t believe me in the club that I could play with my chin, but they gradually started admiring my skills.”