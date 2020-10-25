Senate aims to put Barrett closer to a final vote on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are poised to remove a key hurdle to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation on Sunday. Republicans are pushing for a final vote Monday, just over a week before the presidential election. Barrett’s nomination is hardly in doubt in the Republican-controlled chamber. But the conservative judge has picked up the crucial backing from Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one of the last GOP holdouts against filling the seat in the midst of a White House election. Democrats are mounting procedural hurdles but have no real ability to stop the confirmation. They say the election winner should make the pick.