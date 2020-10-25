Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of super-heroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House. In years past, the president and first lady personally handed candy to the costume-clad kids, but this year, the treats were provided as participants walked along a path on the South Lawn. The kids still got to briefly meet the president and first lady though, who waved and offered words of encouragement from a safe distance about how much they liked the costumes.