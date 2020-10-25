Foreign students show less zeal for US since Trump took over

CHICAGO (AP) — America has been considered the premier destination for international students, with the promise of an education at top-notch universities leading to job opportunities. But 2016 marked the start of a steep decline of new enrollees, something expected to continue with fresh rules limiting student visas, competition from other countries and a haphazard coronavirus response. Experts predict that the effect on the workforce will be considerable, no matter the outcome of November’s election. While colleges fear dwindling tuition dollars and companies worry about future talent, the broader impact is harder to quantify: America seemingly losing its luster on a global stage.