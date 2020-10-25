For transgender activists, election stokes hopes and fears

Among transgender-rights activists, there’s a powerful mix of hope and fear heading toward the Nov. 3 election. They’re yearning for President Donald Trump’s defeat. They are also dreading the possibility that his administration might win four more years and continue targeting them with hostile policies. Among administration actions decried by activists are a near-total ban on military service by transgender people and a move to end protections for trans people provided by the Affordable Care Act. Adding to the anxiety is continuing violence directed at transgender people. LGBTQ-rights organizations say there have been at least 33 violent deaths of transgender or gender nonconforming people this year in the U.S.