New cease-fire announced in 4-week Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a third attempt to establish a cease-fire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh starting from 8 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Monday. The announcement comes after two earlier Russia-brokered cease-fire agreements frayed immediately after taking forces, with both sides accusing each other of violations. The new agreement was announced Sunday night in a joint statement by the governments of the United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began on Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, and killed hundreds in four weeks.