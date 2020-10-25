Early count has Chileans backing rewriting the constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Early returns from Sunday’s plebiscite in Chile are giving a big “yes” vote for drafting a new constitution to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. The vote was held in response to months of vast street protests that erupted a year ago in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and health care. The Electoral Service said Sunday evening that of the first 4.4 million ballots counted, nearly 78% favor a new constitution and about 21% are opposed. About 15 million Chileans were eligible to vote. If approved, a special convention will draft a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022.