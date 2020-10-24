Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed south of Cuba Saturday amid forecasts the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 28 emerged about 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. By Saturday evening, the storm had top sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving slowly toward the north-northwest. Forecasters say the depression is expected to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon was located about 615 miles northeast of Bermuda on Saturday afternoon. Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 80mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.