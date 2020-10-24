Tensions remain high between Thai government and protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government and the country’s pro-democracy movement appear no closer to resolving their differences, as the protesters’ Saturday night deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down approaches. Prayuth’s office issued a statement repeating his plea to resolve differences through Parliament, which will discuss the political situation in a special session starting Monday. The protesters, however, said they are sticking to a deadline of 10 p.m. Saturday for Prayuth to meet their demands that he resign and that their arrested comrades be released from jail. The protesters’ core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy.