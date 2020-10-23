Resentment, smoke linger in Nigeria’s streets after unrest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Resentment is lingering with the smell of charred tires as Nigeria’s streets are relatively calm after days of protests over police abuses. Authorities are giving little acknowledgement to reports of the military killing at least 12 peaceful demonstrators earlier this week. President Muhammadu Buhari in his first comments on the unrest has instead warned protesters against “undermining national security and law and order.” An angry crowd has shouted at the governor of Lagos state as officials tour burned-out vehicles and the sacked palace of Lagos’s ceremonial leader. Meanwhile, Buhari meets with former presidents on some of Nigeria’s worst unrest in years.