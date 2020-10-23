Mexico rights agency says migrants held without light, water

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says migrants are being held at some government facilities without proper sanitary measures, with migrants with COVID-19 mixed in with those without symptoms. The governmental commission says one facility lacks face masks and hand gel. It said some Central Americans are being held at another improvised facility that doesn’t have electrical service or running water. There, 19 Hondurans who tested positive for coronavirus are being held with others, including women and children, who didn’t. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to the allegations Friday. Central American migrants are frequently detained in Mexico on their way to the U.S. border.