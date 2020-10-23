Man who bought guns used in 2015 massacre faces sentencing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor says the man who bought two rifles that a husband and wife used to kill 14 people in a California terror attack in 2015 should spend 25 years in prison. The prosecution argued Friday that 28-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. had the capacity to understand the likelihood of an attack once he purchased the weapons. Nearly five years have passed since his acquaintance Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife, Tashfeen Malik, fired on a meeting of Farook’s co-workers in San Bernardino. They killed 14 people and wounded 22. The couple later died in a firefight with authorities.