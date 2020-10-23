Huawei sales up, but growth slows under virus, US pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei says its revenue rose 9.9% in the first nine months of this year, but growth slowed due to U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. Huawei Technologies Ltd., one of the biggest makers of smartphones and switching equipment for telecom companies, gave no figure for the three months ending in September but said sales growth for January-September fell from the 13.1% reported for the first half of the year. Huawei is struggling to cope with U.S. sanctions that cut off its access to most American technology and components in a feud with Beijing over technology and security. The White House says Huawei might facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies.