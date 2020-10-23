Chief: Illinois officer who fatally shot Black man fired

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Officials with a suburban Chicago police department say an officer who fatally shot a Black man who was a passenger in a vehicle and wounded the Black female driver has been fired. The Waukegan Police Department announced the firing late Friday, with police Chief Wayne Walles saying in a statement that the unidentified officer committed “multiple policy and procedure violations.” No other details were provided. Their statement came shortly after Lake County’s chief prosecutor announced the FBI will join Illinois State Police in investigating the shooting late Tuesday of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and the wounding of his girlfriend, Tafara Williams.