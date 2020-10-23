Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

ALMERE, Netherlands (AP) — A bright yellow helicopter has flown a COVID-19 patient from the Netherlands to a German intensive care unit has become the first such airlift since the global pandemic first threatened to swamp Dutch hospitals. The clatter of the helicopter’s rotors as it lifted off from Amsterdam was a noisy reminder of how the coronavirus is again gripping Europe. An absence of noise was set to underscore the extent of the resurgence of the virus in Europe as major cities from Rome to Paris prepared to rein in nightlife with new curfews. The head of the World Health Organization warned that countries in the Northern hemisphere were at a “critical juncture” as cases and deaths continue to rise.