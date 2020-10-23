China’s Xi takes jabs at US in Korean War commemoration

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has condemned what he called unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism in a jab at the United States made during a rally to mark the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War. China refers to the conflict in which it sent troops to aid North Korean forces against a United Nations coalition led by America as the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Fighting ended in a stalemate but established China as a major player on the world stage. Friday’s commemorations closely fit with Xi’s drive to promote patriotism, resist U.S. political and economic pressure and maintain the unquestioned leadership of the ruling Communist Party.