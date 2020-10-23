Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays persisting across the country as millions of Americans begin voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October shows nearly all the agency’s delivery regions missed its target of having at least 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio are missing delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.