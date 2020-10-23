Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space. Scientists announced the news Friday, three days after the spacecraft named Osiris-Rex briefly touched asteroid Bennu. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta, says the operation 200 million miles away collected far more material from the asteroid than expected. The team is scrambling to put the samples in the return capsule as early as Tuesday, for the long trip back to Earth.