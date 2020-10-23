Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed. Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland. Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.