US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Iran is behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump. The government’s top intelligence official, John Ratcliffe, says, “These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.” Ratcliffe and FBI Director Chris Wray insisted late Wednesday the U.S. will impose costs on any countries that interfere in the 2020 U.S. election and said the integrity of the election is still sound. The activities attributed to Iran mark a significant escalation when most public election interference discussion has centered on Russia. Iran denies having anything to do with the alleged voter intimidation.