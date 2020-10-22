Turkey slams joint declaration by Cyprus, Greece and Egypt

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has slammed a joint statement by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt that condemns Turkish energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and numerous “provocations” that they maintain are threatening regional peace. The ministry said in a statement on Thursday, that it “fully rejected the declaration containing baseless accusations and allegations.” During a trilateral regional summit Wednesday in Nicosia, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Ankara to end its “aggressive” actions. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the declaration attacked Ankara rather than supporting peace and stability in the region.