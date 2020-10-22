Celebrities unite to various get-out-the-vote efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — In the final days before the U.S. election, celebrities from Kerry Washington to Billie Jean King and Danai Gurira are urging Americans to vote. Some of the free, nonpartisan efforts include the virtual rally on Saturday called “Vote With Us,” with stars like Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Mark Ruffalo, Dua Lipa, Mandy Moore, Russell Westbrook and Katy Perry. There’s also the hourlong “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy” hosted by Alicia Keys, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington. There will be appearances by Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Leonardo DiCaprio.