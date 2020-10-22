Ex-PM Hariri asked to form new gov’t in crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has asked former premier Hariri Saad Hariri to form the country’s next government after he secured enough votes from lawmakers. The appointment brings back an old name to lead the country out of its dire political and economic crises. Hariri resigned from the post a year ago amid nationwide protests by a public angered by widespread corruption, mismanagement of resources and a flunking economy. Hariri’s return to office has been rejected by protesters, who see him as a symbol of a political class they blame for the country’s woes.