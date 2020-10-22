Greek court imprisons far-right Golden Dawn party leadership

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has ruled to imprison the leadership of the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party following their convictions for running the party like a criminal organization, but granted suspended sentences for five of the party’s 18 former lawmakers convicted of lesser charges. The decision by a three-judge panel came after two days of summations by defense lawyers following the prosecutor’s recommendation that all former Golden Dawn lawmakers be allowed to remain free pending appeal. The appeals process could take several years. The 11 others were convicted of simple participation and received sentences of between five and seven years. The judges ruled that five of them could remain free on bail during their appeals.