Czechs enter 2nd lockdown to avoid health system collapse

PRAGUE (AP) — Amid a record surge of coronavirus infections that’s threatening the entire health system with collapse, the Czech Republic is adopting on Thursday exactly the same massive restrictions as in the spring, a situation its prime minister kept saying would never happen again. The country had set an example with its effective and fast response to the pandemic when it first appeared, but failed to learn from other countries’ subsequent experiences and now faces the consequences. After a series of earlier measures failed, Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced the new measures will include limits on free movement and the closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels.