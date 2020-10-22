China criticizes US media controls as ‘political oppression’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has demanded Washington stop ‘political oppression’ of Chinese media after more were required to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. The latest order, which required Chinese newspapers and other outlets to register their employees in the United States, adds to conflict over technology and security that have plunged U.S.-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades. A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, said China “strongly opposes” the U.S. measures but gave no indication how Beijing will respond.