Bloated public salaries at heart of Iraq’s economic woes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s government is struggling to pay the salaries of its public sector employees, its coffers drained because of this year’s plunge in oil prices. Delays in pay have thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of civil servants into turmoil, and the crisis is raising fears of instability ahead of mass demonstrations later this week. The government has ambitions of cutting back the massive public payroll, which soaks up nearly three-quarters of all state expenditures. But to do that, it needs the backing of political factions who depend on handing out state jobs to supporters to entrench their power.