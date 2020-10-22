Global stocks cautious on lack of US aid plan

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have mostly declined as investors watch for signs of progress in negotiations over a U.S. economic aid plan. Benchmarks in Asia closed lower while European shares were barely higher. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.2%. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus. Any agreement might face resistance in the Senate. Markets are swinging between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook without an aid package.