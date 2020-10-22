Another body found in search for Tulsa race massacre victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The search for remains of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims has revealed another body in an unmarked mass grave at a Tulsa cemetery. Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Thursday that the latest set of remains was found in the same area where at least 10 others were found Wednesday and near where the first was found the day before. Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, a descendant of a massacre survivor, describes the remains as fragile. Stackelbeck says the search is ending Thursday to preserve the below ground, but partially exposed, remains from expected cold and rain that is forecast.