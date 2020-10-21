Unknown group sends Democratic voters intimidating emails

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump. Security experts say the unknown party behind the operation apparently got the email addresses from state voter registration rolls. The top Homeland Security official, Christopher Krebs, says voters shouldn’t fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed under U.S. law. Some experts worry that the operation might have been a dry run for a larger effort.