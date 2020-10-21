Trump rape accuser arrives to court for oral arguments

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s arrived to court to hear lawyers argue whether Trump can substitute the United States for himself as the defendant in her defamation lawsuit. But seconds after E. Jean Carroll walked into the Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday, a Justice Department lawyer told the judge that the government’s lawyer was denied access to the courthouse because he came from Virginia, which had been added to states requiring quarantine. The government requested a postponement of the hearing. Lawyers were planning to argue over whether Trump can claim he was acting in an official capacity when making statements denying the encounter with Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room.