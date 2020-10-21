‘So much work to do’: How Biden is planning for transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s biggest challenge may begin the day after Election Day. If he wins, he’ll have about 10 weeks to set up a new government. After making President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus a centerpiece of his campaign, Biden will have to show his team can better handle the public health crisis. Biden would have to contend with what Democrats say is the damage the Trump administration has done to the bureaucratic machinery in Washington. He’ll face pressure from liberals to deliver early wins with personnel and Cabinet picks to ensure their buy-in for his big policy fights. Biden transition spokesman Cameron French says no decisions will be made until after the election.