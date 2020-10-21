Short-video app Quibi shutting down just months after launch

Short-video app Quibi is shutting down just six months after its April launch after struggling to find customers. The company said Wednesday that it would wind down its operations and sell its assets. The video platform designed for cellphones was one of many of a slew of new streaming services started to challenge Netflix over the past few years. Quibi made a splash, raising $1.75 billion from investors including Hollywood players Disney, NBCUniversal and Viacom and its leadership were big names. But ultimately the service struggled to reach viewers.