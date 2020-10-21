Sent from Gitmo to UAE, detainees fear final stop: Yemen

The United Arab Emirates is planning to send as many as 18 former Guantanamo Bay detainees to Yemen, after holding them in custody for as many as five years. The plans go against the promises the U.S. made when it sent the men to the UAE: that they would be integrated into society, helping them get jobs and find a home. Instead, they say they have languished in custody and have been treated inhumanely. Now the former Yemeni detainees’ families and lawyers say they face imprisonment or worse if they are sent back to Yemen.