Mission impossible? Welker on tap to moderate second debate

NEW YORK (AP) — So far this fall, the presidential and vice presidential debates have chewed up some highly experienced journalists chosen to moderate them. Next on tap is NBC’s Kristen Welker. The 44-year-old White House correspondent will have her biggest role on the national stage for Thursday’s second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. She will try to take control after interruptions and long-windedness marred the first sessions. Welker’s boss says she’s well-qualified to hold a substantive discussion of issues and will do everything within her power to accomplish that.