India frees Chinese soldier who strayed along disputed line

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian army says it returned a Chinese soldier who had strayed into the Indian side in the remote region where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff. The Indian army said earlier this week it had apprehended the soldier. A Chinese army confirmed that the soldier was returned to the Chinese border troops early Wednesday. The standoff between the Asian giants in early May erupted into a fierce brawl, and worsened into hand-to-hand combat with soldiers using clubs, stones and fists on June 15, leaving 20 Indian troops dead. China is believed to also have suffered casualties, but has not given any details. The countries have held a series of political, military and diplomatic talks to end the standoff.