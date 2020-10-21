Gunman holds hostages at bank in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn’t immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. The ministry said in a statement that police launched an operation “to neutralize the assailant.” Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported that the hostage-taker was armed with a hand grenade and demanding $500,000 in cash. The broadcaster aired footage of people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and holding a rifle.