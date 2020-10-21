Macron says beheaded teacher was victim of stupidity, hate

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has promised that France will not renounce freedoms taught by a schoolteacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last week after showing caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class. At a national memorial in central Paris late Wednesday, Macron praised history teacher Samuel Paty as the “face of the Republic” who “believed in knowledge.” Paty, 47, was murdered on Friday by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. He was in turn shot dead by police. A ceremonial military guard carried the teacher’s coffin into the cobblestone courtyard of the Sorbonne University where the memorial took place before his family, government members and select guests.