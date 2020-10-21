Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom. The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for years at Trinity Schools Inc., which is affiliated with the insular community People of Praise. The Associated Press spoke with more than two dozen people who said the community’s teachings have been consistent for decades, holding that homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage, and marriage should only be between a man and a woman.