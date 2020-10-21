Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer. Authorities haven’t identified the person killed Tuesday. The driver, a Waukegan woman in her 20s who was wounded during the shooting, also hasn’t been identified. She was hospitalized in serious condition. Waukegan police say they were in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop late Tuesday. It was spotted a short time later. While an officer approached the vehicle, it began moving in reverse. Authorities say the officer feared for his safety and opened fire.