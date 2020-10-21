World shares mixed as investors eye U.S. economic aid talks

TOKYO (AP) — European shares are declining although Asian benchmarks were mostly higher, cheered by gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain fell in early Wednesday trading. Shares rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Asian shares have tracked moves on Wall Street lately, as much of the region’s export-dependent economies depend on trade, which has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Investors also had their eye on Washington in hopes that Democrats and Republicans might reach a deal on delivering more aid for the U.S. economy.