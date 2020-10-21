5 credit mistakes that can haunt you

Almost all of us make a credit mistake from time to time, but some of them have a lot of staying power. Some of the biggest missteps include not making a payment, co-signing a loan and raiding retirement savings to pay off debts. Those are, in many cases, irreversible. And the damage to your credit score and finances lasts. In other cases, inaction — like never checking your credit reports or not knowing your credit card details — can be a mistake, too. Here’s what to watch out for to protect your finances.