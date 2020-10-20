Yom Kippur Zoom reunites Holocaust survivors 71 years later

NEW YORK (AP) — Holocaust survivors Ruth Brandspiegel and Israel “Sasha” Eisenberg met after World War II at a displaced persons camp in Austria where they became friends. They last saw each other in 1949 when they were children. For decades, they lost track of each other. But Brandspiegel recently heard Sasha’s name being called out during a Yom Kippur service held via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. It turned out they had been living less than 60 miles away for years, and they have now reunited after more than 70 years. Both call it a miracle that began on the holiest day in Judaism.