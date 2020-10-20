UK’s Lords condemns Brexit bill as UK-EU talks stay stalled

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s upper house of Parliament has delivered a resounding condemnation of the government’s contentious new Brexit legislation. The House of Lords voted 395-169 on Tuesday to add words to the Internal Market Bill expressing “regret” for the legislation and saying it “would undermine the rule of law and damage the reputation of the United Kingdom.” The bill breaches part of the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement struck by Britain and the EU last year. The legislation has soured talks between Britain and the EU on a new trade deal. Negotiations ground to a halt last week, with each side calling for the other to compromise in order to secure agreement.