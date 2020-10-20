Turkey evacuates large military post in northwest Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and opposition media are reporting that Turkish troops in northwestern Syria have been evacuating one of their largest military bases in the area. The area had been surrounded by Syrian government troops for months. There was no immediate comment Tuesday from Turkish officials. Videos of Turkish trucks and equipment moving north from Morek were widely shared on social media. Turkish TV station Haberturk quoted unnamed officials saying that Turkey is moving the base to an area farther north in the northwestern province of Idlib still controlled by Syrian opposition forces backed by Ankara.