In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is wooing Pennsylvania voters, brushing aside debate practice ahead of what may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the race in the final presidential faceoff. Democrat Joe Biden is taking the opposite approach, opting to hole up for debate prep. In the leadup to Thursday’s faceoff in Nashville, Biden remains atop polls in most battleground states. Trump, who is trailing Biden in fundraising, too, has increasingly relied on his signature campaign rallies to deliver a closing message to voters and maximize turnout among his GOP base.