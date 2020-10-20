Pakistan army to probe troops’ role in arrest of politician

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army chief has ordered an investigation into allegations that a provincial police chief was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, the military says army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the military commander in the port city of Karachi to investigate. The development comes a day after Sharif’s son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, was briefly arrested after opposition parties held a rally protesting the administration of Prime Minister Imran Khan.