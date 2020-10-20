Missouri city removes disputed Confederate general marker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The City Council in Missouri’s capital city approved removing a Civil War marker dedicated to a Confederate general amid a dispute about the accuracy of its description. The marker is dedicated to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price. It claims that Price planned to attack Jefferson City in October 1874 but instead bypassed the city. Critics questioned that version of events. They also noted the marker was dedicated in 1933 by a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had strong ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The council voted Monday night to remove the marker and city crews moved it on Tuesday.