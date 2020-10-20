Items collected by ice bucket challenge inspiration for sale

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of items of sports memorabilia collected by Peter Frates, whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge, are being auctioned to help people still fighting the disease. Frates father, John, tells The Salem News proceeds from the online auction that started Tuesday will benefit the Pete Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care. The items being sold include Red Sox and Bruins jerseys. Peter Frates died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The auction ends Friday.